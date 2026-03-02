County NewsNEWS

Youth challenged to cash in on digital platforms

By Antony Musyoka
Young people have been urged to embrace social media as a tool for economic empowerment by using digital platforms to promote their talents and build sustainable livelihoods.

The call was made during a modelling night at Mama Ngina University in Mutomo village, Gatundu South, which marked the climax of a week-long cultural festival.

Speakers emphasized that the rapid growth of technology presents vast opportunities for the youth, especially through platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, which can be used for content creation, marketing and entrepreneurship.

Participants were encouraged to move beyond using social media purely for entertainment, likes and comments, and instead view it as a space for creativity, branding and income generation.

They noted that social media has increasingly become a source of employment for many young people, particularly after Facebook opened monetization opportunities for Kenyan content creators.

Apart from direct monetization, digital platforms were highlighted as effective advertising channels for products and services, allowing creators to partner with businesses and generate revenue through promotions.

This, stakeholders said, has transformed social media into a powerful economic engine, especially for youths who may lack access to formal employment.

Students at Mama Ngina University echoed the message, urging their peers to invest time in developing marketable skills such as modelling, photography, videography, fashion and digital storytelling.

They stressed that consistent and responsible use of social media could help young people reach wider audiences, attract business opportunities and improve their standards of living.

The event also underscored the role of culture and creativity in digital spaces, with students showcasing their talents as part of the university’s cultural activities.

Organisers noted that blending culture with technology offers a unique way for young people to preserve heritage while tapping into modern economic opportunities.

