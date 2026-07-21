Atwoli hails Ruto’s long-term vision, calls for support on national transformation

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has commended President William Ruto’s leadership, describing it as bold, forward-looking, and focused on Kenya’s long-term development rather than short-term political gains.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the handover of the report titled ‘Reflections and Proposals on Strategic Guidelines for Kenya’s Long-Term National Transformation Beyond Vision 2030′, Atwoli said President Ruto has demonstrated the leadership necessary to transform Kenya into a developed nation.

Atwoli noted that, unlike many previous leaders who tailored decisions around electoral considerations, President Ruto has been willing to pursue reforms that serve future generations, even when politically challenging.

“This country is good. Our President is committed and deserves support. Unlike many past presidents, he prioritises Kenya’s progress over whether he will be re-elected,” Atwoli stated, adding that the President is dedicated to ensuring Kenya advances regardless of political repercussions

Atwoli urged Kenyans to support the President’s development agenda, arguing that lasting transformation requires national unity behind policies designed for posterity rather than immediate political gains.

He also endorsed the strategic proposals within the transformation report, describing them as a practical roadmap that could propel Kenya towards first-world status if fully implemented.

“That paper to make this country a first nation is a wonderful paper if it is really put into practice and implemented as it is being proposed.”

Drawing from his extensive international engagements through the global trade union movement, Atwoli contended that Kenya possesses the human capital and economic potential to become a developed country but must adopt a mindset that prioritises planning, investment, and execution.

He cited China and South Korea as examples of nations that achieved rapid economic transformation through deliberate policy choices and sustained commitment to development.

The COTU Secretary General also argued that excessive consultations and prolonged consensus-building often delay the implementation of critical development projects.

“Sometimes I disagree with the professors when they say that if you want to develop, you must have wide consensus or consultations. If you do that here, we’ll be bogged down. Nothing will happen.”

Instead, he said Kenya needs decisive leadership capable of making difficult but necessary decisions that advance national interests.

Atwoli highlighted the Affordable Housing Programme as one of the government’s transformative initiatives and praised the modernisation of Kisumu under Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o as evidence that deliberate planning can reshape cities and improve livelihoods.

He further called for greater investment in transport infrastructure, tourism, manufacturing, hospitality, and public transport, stating that such sectors have the potential to generate employment, attract foreign investment, and accelerate economic growth.

Atwoli urged President Ruto to sustain the conversation on Kenya’s long-term transformation and continue pursuing reforms aimed at expanding economic opportunities for young people.

“I urge you to continue supporting this agenda because if we are committed to developing this country, we can expand opportunities and create more employment for our young men and women,” he said.