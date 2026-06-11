County NewsNEWS

Govt pushes for increased research funding to drive innovation

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read

The Government is stepping up efforts to boost funding for research, technology, and innovation as part of its agenda to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking during Zetech University’s Eighth Research and Innovation Week in Mangu campus in Juja, Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Professor Shaukat Abdulrazak said Kenya aims to increase research funding from the current 0.8pc of the Gross Domestic Product to at least 2pc

He noted that the government is working closely with development partners and institutions of higher learning to mobilize more resources for research, saying innovation and technology are critical pillars in addressing challenges facing the country.

Professor Shaukat said the government has embraced evidence-based policy making and is keen on utilizing research findings from universities and other institutions to formulate effective policies in sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The PS emphasized that sustainable development can only be achieved through stronger collaboration between research institutions, industry, and government, adding that innovation must be supported by robust infrastructure and industry partnerships to create meaningful impact.

He further noted that research institutions generate knowledge, while industry provides opportunities for application, commercialization, and scaling of innovations.

DCP leaders blocked from holding rally in Kigumo
Section of Embu-Meru Highway closed following rain damage
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Isiolo: Public health officials call for strict measures against open defecation

“We are optimistic that through partnerships at university and international levels, as well as with our development partners, we will be able to raise sufficient funding for research in our country,” said PS Shaukat.

Zetech University Chancellor Professor Susan Alfano Nkinyangi called for increased investment in science, technology, research, and innovation, noting that nations across the world are grappling with challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, healthcare disparities, and rapid technological changes.

She said higher learning institutions have a critical role in generating solutions that can drive sustainable development and economic transformation.

The event brought together stakeholders from academia, industry, government, and local communities to explore practical solutions under the theme “Driving Sustainable Futures Through Research, Innovation and Industry.”

The Government says strengthening research and innovation ecosystems will be key to unlocking Kenya’s development potential and enhancing its global competitiveness.

Isiolo Muslim youth mobilise food donations for vulnerable faithful
Ruto promises to eradicate corruption in Kenya
Kiambu ripe for woman Governor, MPs say
AU calls for urgent support to sustain Somalia peace efforts
Former Kisii County Speaker, Deputy Clerk arrested over irregular hiring
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Medical Services PS Oluga leads County Health Chiefs in tackling UHC bottlenecks
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Medical Services PS Oluga leads County Health Chiefs in tackling UHC bottlenecks
County News NEWS
Three arrested in Ksh22.4M Sacco heist
County News NEWS
Treasury lines up Ksh 4.8T budget for FY2026/27
Business Local Business
Public officers, dependents to access comprehensive health insurance
County News NEWS

You May also Like

International NewsNEWS

US tariff delay deepens trade uncertainty, warns top UN economist

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto attends International Youth Day celebrations in Kakamega

BusinessCounty News

KRA launches new trade hubs to streamline Kenya-South Sudan commerce

Health

Fresh Life, Atoo Kakuma ink deal to expand climate-resilient sanitation in Turkana

Show More