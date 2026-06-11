Govt pushes for increased research funding to drive innovation

The Government is stepping up efforts to boost funding for research, technology, and innovation as part of its agenda to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking during Zetech University’s Eighth Research and Innovation Week in Mangu campus in Juja, Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Professor Shaukat Abdulrazak said Kenya aims to increase research funding from the current 0.8pc of the Gross Domestic Product to at least 2pc

He noted that the government is working closely with development partners and institutions of higher learning to mobilize more resources for research, saying innovation and technology are critical pillars in addressing challenges facing the country.

Professor Shaukat said the government has embraced evidence-based policy making and is keen on utilizing research findings from universities and other institutions to formulate effective policies in sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.

The PS emphasized that sustainable development can only be achieved through stronger collaboration between research institutions, industry, and government, adding that innovation must be supported by robust infrastructure and industry partnerships to create meaningful impact.

He further noted that research institutions generate knowledge, while industry provides opportunities for application, commercialization, and scaling of innovations.

“We are optimistic that through partnerships at university and international levels, as well as with our development partners, we will be able to raise sufficient funding for research in our country,” said PS Shaukat.

Zetech University Chancellor Professor Susan Alfano Nkinyangi called for increased investment in science, technology, research, and innovation, noting that nations across the world are grappling with challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, healthcare disparities, and rapid technological changes.

She said higher learning institutions have a critical role in generating solutions that can drive sustainable development and economic transformation.

The event brought together stakeholders from academia, industry, government, and local communities to explore practical solutions under the theme “Driving Sustainable Futures Through Research, Innovation and Industry.”

The Government says strengthening research and innovation ecosystems will be key to unlocking Kenya’s development potential and enhancing its global competitiveness.