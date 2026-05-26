Award-winning play ‘Free Me’ returns to the stage in June

After winning a number of awards at this year’s Kenya Theatre Awards, the critically acclaimed Kenyan play, ‘Free Me’, will return to the stage from June 5 to June 7 at the Jain Bhavan auditorium.

Directed by Mugambi Nthiga and produced by Taji & Co. Production Limited, ‘Free Me’ follows the life of a woman navigating abuse, trauma and healing from her teenage years into adulthood.

Based on the true story of producer Gathoni Kimuyu, known for her work with Too Early For Birds’ Tom Mboya play and Nyashinski’s The Showman Residency, the play is an emotional portrayal of gender-based violence and survival.

The play was also inspired in part by the ‘End Femicide’ movement in 2024 and is itself a form of protest.

Speaking about domestic violence and abuse, the key themes of the play, during its initial run, Gathoni said: “Me being alive is part of the empowerment. Walking away is winning, and the next step is learning to love yourself and starting to heal. It is a happily ever after type of story.”

Adding that art is important in building a socially conscious society.

“This story doesn’t just contain the gender-based violence part. It also contains parts of my teenagehood, my 20s, and my current life,” Gathoni said. “Art needs to be a little bolder. We need stories where art becomes activism, because we need them more than we admit.”

The June return is expected to attract both first-time viewers and theatre lovers eager to experience the award-winning production once again. Tickets are on sale.

In February, the play won four major awards at the Kenya Theatre Awards 2026, including Best Director for Mugambi Nthiga, Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play for Tobit Tom, Best Breakthrough Female Performer for Renee Gichuki and Best Production for Taji & Co.