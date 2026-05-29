Azimio ejects Wamboka from powerful PIC committee amid graft claims

Azimio Coalition has removed Bumula MP Jack Wamboka from the influential Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education and reassigned him to the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity barely a month after he was suspended over corruption allegations.

The changes are contained in the National Assembly’s Supplementary Order Paper for Thursday, May 28, under a motion seeking the reconstitution of various parliamentary committees by the Committee on Selection.

The motion proposes a fresh line-up for the Public Investments Committee while simultaneously moving Mr. Wamboka to another House committee in what insiders described as an attempt to shield one of Parliament’s most sensitive oversight teams from ongoing controversy.

According to the Order Paper, the House is expected to approve Mr Wamboka’s appointment to the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, replacing Luanda MP Dick Maungu Oyugi, who has now been transferred to PIC Governance and Education as a substantive member.

PIC Governance and Education is among Parliament’s most powerful watchdog committees, mandated to examine audited accounts of State corporations, universities and public institutions under governance and education sectors.

The reshuffle comes weeks after Mr. Wamboka faced suspension following numerous complaints lodged by witnesses appearing before the PIC committee, who claimed harassment from the lawmaker.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) had, in a letter addressed to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, protested what it termed as open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of its officers who appeared before the committee.

NCIC alleged that Wamboka demanded bribes as a prerequisite to granting an audience favourable consideration during the committee proceedings.

A senior Azimio parliamentary insider said the coalition was keen to “protect the integrity of House watchdog committees.”

“Whether guilty or not, the leadership felt it was politically prudent to remove him from a committee that handles sensitive audit and accountability matters until the issues raised are fully settled,” said the source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak publicly.

Another MP allied to the coalition said the move should not be interpreted as punishment but rather “a political cooling-off arrangement.”

“These committees carry enormous public interest because they deal with taxpayers’ money. Any controversy involving a member inevitably affects public confidence in the committee’s work,” the MP said.

The motion before the House also proposes to retain the current membership of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education with new additional members drawn from across the political divide.

Among those proposed to serve in the reconstituted committee are MPs Boyd Were Ong’ondo (Kasipul), Kiili Daniel Karitho (Igembe Central), Mumina Gollo Bonaya (Isiolo County MP), Mark Samuel Mwenje (Embakasi West), James Githua Kamau Wamacukuru (Kabete) , Nzambia Kithua Thuddeu (Kilome).

Others are , Maurice Kakai Bisau (Kiminini), Shadrack Mwiti Ithinji (South Imenti), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lungalunga), Ondieki Miruka Alfah (Bomachoge Borabu), Francis Kipyegon Arap Sigei (Sotik), Mohamed Tubi (Isiolo South), Rebecca Noonaishi Tonkei (Narok County), Moses Nguchine Kirima (Central Imenti).

The reshuffle also touched several departmental and select committees to accommodate new members who were elected in the just concluded by elections including Emurra-Dikkir MP Hon. David Kipsang Keter, while appears to reflect broader political balancing within the House.

The inclusion of new faces in key committees, including the movement of Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba to the Finance and National Planning Committee, signals continuing efforts by parliamentary leadership to manage competing regional, coalition and political interests.

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba was nominated to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning replacing Betty Maina, who has been moved to the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

Emurra Dikkir MP David Kipsang Keter was nominated to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee replacing Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur and simultaneously moved to the Departmental Committee on Regional Development in place of Ms Wamuchomba.

Sirisia MP John Waluke was also nominated to the Special Funds Accounts Committee replacing Teso South MP Mary Emaase Otucho.

In another change, Magarini MP Harrison Kombe Garama was nominated to the Departmental Committee on Education replacing Mr Oyugi.

The House is expected to debate and approve the changes next week on Tuesday afternoon.