Bandari and KMFRI seal deal for Cadets to gain sea-time training

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) and the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) have signed a landmark partnership that will allow maritime cadets to gain mandatory sea-time experience aboard research vessels, a move expected to strengthen Kenya’s maritime workforce and accelerate the country’s Blue Economy agenda.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by BMA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana and KMFRI Director General Dr. Paul Orina, will provide cadets with the practical sea experience required for professional certification while enhancing collaboration in maritime education, research and capacity building.

The agreement addresses one of the key requirements in maritime training by enabling BMA students to undertake mandatory sea-time training aboard KMFRI research vessels, giving them hands-on exposure that complements classroom learning and prepares them for careers in the maritime industry.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Dr. Katana described the partnership as a major milestone in improving the quality of maritime education in Kenya.

“This Memorandum of Understanding is a major step towards strengthening practical maritime training in Kenya. By providing our cadets with sea time aboard KMFRI vessels, we are ensuring they gain the hands-on experience required to become competent maritime professionals,” he said.

Dr. Katana noted that the partnership demonstrates the close relationship between research and training, emphasizing that practical exposure is essential in developing a highly skilled maritime workforce.

“Research and training are inseparable. This partnership will enhance the quality of our maritime programmes and contribute significantly to developing the skilled workforce needed to support the growth of Kenya’s Blue Economy,” he added.

KMFRI Director General Dr. Paul Orina welcomed the collaboration, saying the two institutions share a common vision of advancing Kenya’s maritime sector through research, innovation and human capital development.

“KMFRI and Bandari Maritime Academy operate within the same maritime ecosystem, and this partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to complementing each other’s mandates in research, training and capacity building,” he said.

Dr. Orina added that the partnership would create meaningful opportunities for aspiring seafarers while strengthening the country’s maritime sector.

“Bandari Maritime Academy has a critical role in producing the skilled human resource required to drive the Blue Economy. Through this collaboration, we are creating meaningful opportunities for cadets to gain practical sea experience while strengthening Kenya’s maritime sector,” he said.

The two institutions said the partnership reinforces their commitment to excellence in maritime education and research by combining KMFRI’s marine research expertise and resources with BMA’s mandate to train world-class seafarers and maritime professionals.

The collaboration is expected to play a significant role in supporting Kenya’s Blue Economy agenda through skills development, innovation and strengthened institutional cooperation.