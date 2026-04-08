HoPS urges stronger coordination to enhance service delivery

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has called for enhanced coordination across government agencies to improve service delivery in Kenya.

Koskei, who is also the Chief of Staff, emphasised that greater synergy among institutions would ensure efficient use of resources and timely implementation of reforms

He was speaking during a virtual meeting to review service delivery of the State Department for Medical Services and the State Department for Health and Professional Standards to advance Universal Health Coverage

He pointed out that accountability, professional standards, and ethical conduct are the foundation for quality care.

The meeting addressed workforce gaps, infrastructure needs, and financing constraints affecting service delivery.

“We underscored the need for closer coordination across government agencies to ensure resources are used efficiently and reforms are implemented without delay. Our focus remains on practical actions that improve access, enhance quality of care, and deliver better outcomes for Kenyans”, Koskei stated.

The meeting also resolved to strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure that progress is measurable and transparent to citizens.