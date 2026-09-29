Banker convicted of attempted murder after stabbing former lover

A Mombasa court has convicted banker Hannington Muthoka of attempted murder after finding him responsible for stabbing his former lover, Elizabeth Shigari Bana, three times during an incident in Port Reitz, Changamwe, in September 2023.

Senior Resident Magistrate David O. Odhiambo found Muthoka guilty of attempting to unlawfully cause Bana’s death after a trial in which the prosecution called 10 witnesses.

The court heard that Bana suffered serious injuries when a knife was driven into her back three times, with the blade remaining lodged in her body until it was removed during emergency surgery.

Medical evidence showed that the knife penetrated Bana’s left lung, causing it to collapse. A clinical officer classified the injuries as maim, while a surgeon confirmed the position and severity of the wounds.

Bana was initially taken to Port Reitz Hospital by two men who found her bleeding after the attack. She was later transferred to Aga Khan Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The two men told the court they had seen Muthoka and Bana struggling shortly before Muthoka entered his vehicle and drove away. Bana identified her former boyfriend as the person who had stabbed her.

Forensic evidence also linked Bana to the knife and other items recovered at the scene. DNA analysis found that blood recovered from the knife, grass and clothing matched Bana’s buccal swab.

The court heard that Muthoka and Bana had previously been in a relationship after meeting when Bana worked at the KCB Changamwe branch. At the time of the incident, Bana was working as a teacher at Changamwe Secondary School.

On September 25, 2023, Muthoka asked Bana to meet him to discuss their relationship. He picked her up and drove towards Nyali, where they bought beauty products before heading to a club in Bamburi.

While at the club, Muthoka reportedly spoke about their past relationship and tried to persuade Bana to reconcile with him. She declined.

Later, when Bana asked to be taken home to Mikindani, Muthoka instead drove towards Changamwe and took her to a secluded area in Bahati, Port Reitz.

According to the prosecution evidence, Muthoka demanded sex from Bana, but she refused. She then got out of the vehicle and ran away while screaming.

The court heard that Muthoka followed her, caught up with her and stabbed her three times.

Muthoka denied the charge in his sworn defence. He maintained that he and Bana were still in a relationship at the time and said they had previously travelled to Dubai together.

He produced photographs, visas, M-Pesa records and WhatsApp messages in support of his account.

Muthoka also claimed that Bana had taken a knife from her shopping bag and stabbed herself as he attempted to disarm her during a struggle.

The magistrate rejected his account, finding that the evidence presented during the trial established his responsibility for the attack. The court said the nature and severity of Bana’s injuries demonstrated an intention to cause her death.

Muthoka was convicted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code after denying the charge under Section 220(a) of the Penal Code.

The case will be mentioned on October 12, 2026, when the court is expected to receive Muthoka’s mitigation, the prosecution’s sentencing submissions and a victim impact statement from Bana.