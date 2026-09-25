PS Tanui recognised globally for advancing Kenya’s digital public infrastructure

Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Tanui, has been recognised among 50 public-sector leaders globally featured in the 2026 DPI 50 List for their work in advancing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Tanui was featured under the Foundational DPI category, which recognises work around the core digital systems that support public services, including digital identity, digital payments and trusted data exchange.

The DPI 50 List, developed by Apolitical in collaboration with the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on GovTech and Digital Public Infrastructure, brings together public-sector leaders from different parts of the world working to advance digital infrastructure and services.

According to Apolitical, the PS oversaw the growth of Kenya’s eCitizen platform to more than 22,000 government transactions and services on a single platform.

He was also recognosed for his role in advancing interoperability through the Government Enterprise Architecture and Government Interoperability Framework, as well as the Ministry’s contribution to Kenya’s national DPI roadmap covering digital identity, payments and trusted data exchange.

The PS brings more than two decades of experience in the technology and telecommunications sector.

He previously served as chief executive officer of Konza Technopolis Development Authority for more than seven years and spent 15 years at Huawei, where he was involved in the development of Kenya’s telecommunications infrastructure, including 3G and 4G networks.

The recognition comes as Kenya continues to expand digital government services and develop systems that allow different government platforms to work together.