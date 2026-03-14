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2027 Polls: Linda Mwananchi says it will front a Presidential candidate

Ann Mburu
By Ann Mburu
1 Min Read
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Ostosti received by residents on arrival at the event.

The ODM Linda Mwananchi faction has vowed to front a Presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Rosterman in the outskirts of Kakamega Town, ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osostsi and Vihiga Senator faulted the Linda Ground faction for allegedly failing to follow the law in organizing a delegates’ meeting.

Senator Osostsi accused the opposing faction with the ODM Party of failing to follow the law in organizing a delegates’ meeting  and threatened  to convene a parallel National Delegates Convention to declare their political stand.

On the other hand, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, a member of ODM’s Linda Ground faction stated that ODM remains united under its leadership and rejected suggestions that there are factions within the party.

With the planned Linda Mwananchi rally planned after the holy month of Ramadhan in Mombasa after a brief hiatus, the Governor maintained that anyone is free to engage the public in a peaceful and lawful manner, adding that such political activities should not be sensationalized.

The Deputy Party Leader also downplayed the simmering sibling rivalry and supremacy battles between UDA and ODM leaders in Mombasa, insisting there is no tension.

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