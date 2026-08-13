Barthes Cup triumph: What Chipu’s win mean

Kenya on Tuesday,August eleventh clinched a record fourth Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy and qualified for the World Rugby Junior Trophy after overpowering rivals Namibia 33-14 in the Performance Division final.

Five tries from scrum-half Michael Andale, hooker Jibril Lugonzo, winger Brian Kiptanui, centre Rayvon Avunga and replacement forward Randy Outuma assured Kenya of a fourth Barthes Trophy, one more than Namibia.

“The Namibians came hard at us, but we managed to control the game,” said Kenya captain Justine Ng’ombe. “We didn’t expect that they would be this tough, considering that they didn’t play particularly well against Tunisia in the semi-finals.”

Kenya led 14-0 at half-time, with Andale dummying delightfully through the Namibia defence to score the first try before powerful hooker Lugonzo crashed over for the second following strong carries by lock Thomas Opio.

Namibia replied early in the second half following relentless pressure on the try-line, which resulted in flanker Nzola Nkunku shrugging off a heavy challenge to ground the ball as Kenya tried hard to hold him up.

Namibia winger Ethan Sinden further cut Kenya’s lead with a try of his own, but three second-half tries from Kiptanui, Avunga and Outuma put Chipu firmly in control at Muteesa II Stadium.

The Kenyans have been an irresistible force throughout this tournament, first defeating Zimbabwe 35-21 in the semi-finals on Friday in another polished performance in which their forward pack dominated the contest up front and set the platform for their lively backs to flourish.

It was the case again against Namibia, who, besides relinquishing their crown, have now fallen behind Kenya in terms of Barthes Trophy titles.

Kenya are now the most successful team in the history of Africa’s premier youth rugby competition, which was rebranded in 2016 and named after Jean-Luc Barthes, the late World Rugby Services Manager for Africa.

The East Africans were champions in 2019, 2021, 2024 and now 2026.The venue and the date for the 2027 World Rugby Junior Trophy is set to be revealed in due time.