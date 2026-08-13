Business

Poultry farmers in Trans Nzoia receive 4,000 improved chicks

The programme is part of broader efforts to strengthen livestock value chains, improve food and nutrition security, and create opportunities for households to generate income through livestock enterprises.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The State Department for Livestock Development has supported smallholder poultry farmers in Trans Nzoia County with the delivery of 4,000 improved Kienyeji chicks (KENBRO), as part of efforts to strengthen poultry production and improve household incomes.

The handover was hosted by Mama County, Lillian Siyoi, and brought together representatives from the State Department, county government, farmer groups and other stakeholders.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The initiative seeks to improve farmers’ access to quality breeding stock while supporting the development of viable poultry enterprises. Improved indigenous chicken combine the adaptability of local breeds with better growth and egg production when properly managed.

Speaking during the handover, representatives from the State Department encouraged farmers to treat poultry farming as a business and observe proper feeding, management and disease-control practices to realise the potential of the improved birds.

Kenya ratifies 50pc VAT reduction on fuel until July
WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy, reports say
Kenya formally joins Asia’s multilateral lender, AIIB
Little App leverages on Mobi Tap App for contactless payments

The State Department, in collaboration with county governments and development partners, will continue supporting poultry farmers through training, extension services and market linkages.

The programme is part of broader efforts to strengthen livestock value chains, improve food and nutrition security and create opportunities for households to generate income through livestock enterprises.

For the farmers in Trans Nzoia, the 4,000 chicks provide an opportunity to expand poultry production and build enterprises that can contribute to household livelihoods.

Old Mutual posts marginal profit increase to Ksh 856M
Nigel Clarke appointed IMF deputy managing director
Kenya’s Globetrack International wins two AMEC awards
US-China trade talks set for day two as TikTok deadline looms
SMEs urged to adopt standards to be competitive
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Exporters under AGOA to receive refunds for duties paid in lapse period
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Exporters under AGOA to receive refunds for duties paid in lapse period
Business Economy
Barthes Cup triumph: What Chipu’s win mean
Rugby Sports
PS Omollo: Security agencies ready for 2027 elections
Local News
Govt rolls out skills programme for 450 vulnerable youth, women
County News

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Gov’t moves to clean up cooperative societies, revive cotton industry

BusinessInternational Business

King Charles banknotes enter circulation

BusinessInternational Business

Oil plunges after US-Iran ceasefire deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya eyes fuel import deal with regional countries

Show More