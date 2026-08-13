Poultry farmers in Trans Nzoia receive 4,000 improved chicks

The State Department for Livestock Development has supported smallholder poultry farmers in Trans Nzoia County with the delivery of 4,000 improved Kienyeji chicks (KENBRO), as part of efforts to strengthen poultry production and improve household incomes.

The handover was hosted by Mama County, Lillian Siyoi, and brought together representatives from the State Department, county government, farmer groups and other stakeholders.

The initiative seeks to improve farmers’ access to quality breeding stock while supporting the development of viable poultry enterprises. Improved indigenous chicken combine the adaptability of local breeds with better growth and egg production when properly managed.

Speaking during the handover, representatives from the State Department encouraged farmers to treat poultry farming as a business and observe proper feeding, management and disease-control practices to realise the potential of the improved birds.

The State Department, in collaboration with county governments and development partners, will continue supporting poultry farmers through training, extension services and market linkages.

The programme is part of broader efforts to strengthen livestock value chains, improve food and nutrition security and create opportunities for households to generate income through livestock enterprises.

For the farmers in Trans Nzoia, the 4,000 chicks provide an opportunity to expand poultry production and build enterprises that can contribute to household livelihoods.