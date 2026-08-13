PS Omollo: Security agencies ready for 2027 elections

The government has put in place an elaborate measures to ensure adequate security before, during and after the 2027 General Election, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said.

Omollo said security agencies have gained valuable experience from previous elections and are prepared to ensure peace and stability throughout the electoral period.

He noted that the government has also revamped cohesion and civic education programmes, including the Uwiano initiative led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), to promote dialogue and engage the public ahead of the election.

The PS assured that all political formations are free to campaign and engage voters across the country, provided they observe the law.

“Everybody in whichever formation has a right to go to any part and any corner of the country and converse their issues,” Omollo said.

He further urged political actors to uphold law and order while conducting campaigns.