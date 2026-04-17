Beam Global eyes Kenyan market with e-mobility solutions

Clean energy solutions provider Beam Global is eyeing the Kenyan market as a springboard to enter the region in order to capitalize on the growing adoption of electric mobility.

According to Beam Global Chief Executive Officer and Founder Desmond Wheatley the firm is seeking to introduce its solar powered technologies in Kenya, among them, its mobile off-grid Electric Vehicle charging option which can easily be deployed in remote areas without supporting charging infrastructure from gris power.

“We provide a hedge against the vulnerability of centralized infrastructure because our infrastructure is decentralized, it doesn’t fail. When one component goes down the rest of it keep operating unlike the centralized grid and because ultimately there is no unit cost of the energy, we are using the natural resources,” said Wheatley.

The firm says the EV ARC delivers solar-powered EV charging to customers whenever needed and attract no construction costs and utility costs as compared to those that use grid power.

Besides charging stations for vehicles, the firm which is based in San Diego, California is also exploring the introduction of BeamBike charging station to provide solar powered charging solutions to e-bike owners seeking secure location to park, lock and charge their ride, without the risks of charging indoors.

“We are keen on the idea of generating electricity and storing where it is used. That way you don’t have vulnerability from supply chain, centralized infrastructure and most importantly from economic point of view, you can use the resources which are already local to the community,” he added.

Other solutions the firm seeks to introduce in Kenya include BeamWell which uses solar power to deliver fresh water, electricity and e-mobility to areas that lack infrastructure, stealth e-motorcycles which use off-grid charging and emergency power to provide safety and security where it’s needed.

By end of the year, customers in Kenya could also have access to Beam Global’s solar energy battery storage solutions as well as solar powered street lighting solutions where the firm expects to partner with county governments.