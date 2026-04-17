Gov’t orders release of 188 motorbikes held for petty offences

The Government has ordered the immediate release of motorbikes detained at police stations across the country for minor traffic-related offences, in line with a directive issued by the President.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the move is intended to ease the burden on boda boda operators and safeguard livelihoods affected by the impounding of motorcycles over petty violations.

‘’We have agreed with security agencies that all motorbikes detained on account of petty offences be released without delay. A

comprehensive report is to be submitted by Monday through your leadership to ensure every affected operator gets back their

motorbike,” said Dr. Omollo.

He directed boda boda leadership to compile and submit a comprehensive report by Monday to ensure all affected operators reclaim their motorcycles.

The directive was issued during an engagement with boda boda leaders in Kilifi County, where the PS outlined a broader Government plan to streamline and strengthen the sector.

Omollo said reforms will focus on enhanced collaboration with security agencies, improved compliance with road safety regulations, and expanded economic support for operators.

He raised concern over insecurity linked to a small group of errant youth but cautioned against profiling the entire sector, urging structured cooperation between riders and security agencies to identify those responsible for criminal activities.

“Not all youth are criminals, and not all boda boda operators are at fault. However, a few individuals are tarnishing the name of many. Through close collaboration with security agencies, we must identify those causing insecurity and take appropriate action,” he stated.

At the same time, the PS emphasised the need for operators to comply with licensing, training and insurance requirements, noting that discipline is key to building public trust and ensuring the sector’s sustainability.

He also announced plans to support boda boda SACCOs through improved access to financing, enabling riders to expand their businesses and upgrade their motorcycles.

Omollo further highlighted the Government’s long-term transition to electric mobility, urging operators to begin preparing for a gradual shift from petrol-powered bikes.

On social protection, he encouraged riders to enrol in the Social Health Authority, adding that Kilifi County has so far achieved 46 per cent registration.

He also urged operators to take advantage of ongoing Government programmes, including affordable housing, digital jobs and youth empowerment initiatives.

Later, the PS met National Government Administrative Officers in Kilifi, where he called for enhanced coordination, intelligence sharing and community engagement to strengthen security.