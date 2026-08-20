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Bensoul, Charisma to headline Driftwood Sevens entertainment in Mombasa

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
Bensoul on stage at the Dala Sevens 2026 after-party

Bensoul and Charisma will headline entertainment at the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa on August 22–23, as the fourth leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit takes place.

The tournament will bring together some of the country’s leading rugby clubs as they compete for valuable circuit points, while fans will have access to live entertainment through the Tusker Na Rugby platform.

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Bensoul will headline Saturday’s entertainment, performing tracks including Nairobi, Extra Pressure, Lucy, Nakufa and Extravaganza, among others.

He will be supported by DJ Double Trouble, DJ Ramoz and Rattihy the DJ, while MC Claudia Naisabwa and Hypeman Salem will host the evening’s entertainment programme.

Charisma will headline Sunday’s entertainment line-up, with the artiste set to perform tracks including True Love, Sina Noma and Soft Life, among others.

The Sunday programme will also feature DJ Tophaz, DJ Issa and VJ Chris, with MCs BM Shaxxy and Hype Mylez Montego.

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On the rugby pitch, KCB Rugby will be seeking to extend its strong run after winning two of the first three legs of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

KCB won the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru before successfully defending its Kabeberi Sevens title in Nairobi.

The team will be looking to maintain its lead at the Driftwood Sevens as the circuit heads towards the final two legs, the Embu Sevens on September 5–6 and the season-ending Christie Sevens on September 12–13.

The Driftwood Sevens will run from August 22–23 in Mombasa, combining the rugby competition with a two-day entertainment programme.

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