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WADA President is in Kenya for a 3 day official visit

During his maiden visit to the country, Bańka is expected to hold extensive consultations with the Ministry of Sports, ADAK, athletes, sports federations, security agencies, and other institutions before addressing the media on Tuesday.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
WADA President Witold Bańka hosted by the Sports PS Elijah Mwangi

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka is in the country for a three-day official visit.

Bańka arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday morning and was received by the Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, accompanied by officials from his ministry and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya officials.

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During his maiden visit to the country, Bańka is expected to hold extensive consultations with the Ministry of Sports, ADAK, athletes, sports federations, security agencies, and other institutions before addressing the media on Tuesday.

The WADA boss is also expected to meet the head of state.

He is also expected to assess strides made by Kenya in the fight against doping, especially in athletics, as Kenya remains in Category A in the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of nations closely monitored for high cases of using enhanced substances in athletics.

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