Zambia to use golf as a new gateway to East African investment

The Zambia Golf & Investment Summit 2026, scheduled for October 14–20, will combine business discussions with golf and tourism experiences, as organizers seek to use sport and leisure as a platform for strengthening commercial ties between the two regions.

The summit is being jointly organized by regional travel and hospitality companies Stejos Tours & Travel, Dahlia Safaris, and Zambia’s Trekking Tours.

At the center of the gathering will be discussions around sectors that are attracting investment interest across Southern Africa, including agriculture and agribusiness, mining, energy, technology, real estate, healthcare, and tourism.

Unlike conventional business conferences that rely largely on panel discussions and general networking, the organizers say the summit will feature structured business-to-business meetings, executive roundtables, and investor engagements designed to facilitate direct conversations between East African companies and Zambian businesses and institutions.

The event comes as businesses across Africa increasingly look beyond their domestic markets for new investment, partnerships, and regional expansion opportunities.

Golf will form an important part of the program, with rounds scheduled at some of Zambia’s established courses.

Organizers are positioning the sport as a setting where executives can build relationships outside the more formal conference environment.

The main business gathering, themed “Driving Business Through Sport,” will be held at Bonanza Golf Resort and will bring together business leaders for discussions on trade, investment, and tourism opportunities.

The program is also expected to include representatives from Zambia’s investment promotion institutions and chambers of commerce, with discussions focusing on market-entry opportunities, policy issues, and cross-border trade.

Private fireside conversations and B2B meetings will provide opportunities for participating companies to explore potential partnerships and investment projects.

The week-long program also incorporates Zambia’s tourism attractions, reflecting the growing overlap between business travel and destination experiences.

Delegates arriving in Lusaka will visit Chaminuka Estate, where activities will include wildlife viewing, a boat cruise, cultural experiences, and wine, cheese, and coffee tastings.

The program will then combine golf with cultural visits around Lusaka before moving south to Livingstone.

One of the highlights will be a visit to Victoria Falls, followed by activities in Livingstone and a round of golf at Livingstone Royal Golf Club.

The program will conclude with a Zambezi River sunset cruise before participants travel through the Kazungula corridor into Botswana for a safari experience in Chobe National Park.

The cross-border itinerary is intended to give participants exposure not only to Zambia’s investment environment but also to the wider tourism and commercial ecosystem connecting Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

For participating companies, the summit provides an opportunity to examine Zambia as a potential market while also engaging with businesses operating in sectors where the country has significant economic activity.

Agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism are among the areas expected to feature prominently in the discussions, alongside technology, real estate, and healthcare.

The organizers say the format is intended to keep participation focused on established executives, business owners, investors, and corporate decision-makers rather than operate as a mass-market conference.

With participation being limited, organizers are targeting business associations and established golf networks as they seek to bring together a concentrated group of executives and investors.

The summit ultimately reflects a broader trend in African business travel: using major sporting, tourism, and cultural experiences not simply as leisure activities, but as settings for building relationships that can lead to commercial partnerships across borders.