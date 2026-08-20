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IEBC releases key timelines to aspirants ahead of 2027 polls

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published the 2027 election timeline setting the stage for the general election.

On Thursday, the electoral body Gazetted key timelines that will guide the period, with August 10th 2027 set as the official day the elections will be conducted.

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In the timeline, the Commission said that each political party intending to participate in the election shall submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorized persons on or before Thursday, 15th October this year.

IEBC also noted that political parties intending to present a candidate in the election shall submit the names of the persons contesting in the party primaries, the date and venues of the party primaries, on or before Thursday, 8th April 2027.

According to IEBC, parties intending to present a Presidential candidate through direct nominations or party primaries shall submit the name of the person nominated to contest in the election to the commission on or before Saturday 8th May 2027.

The days for the Commission nomination for the election of President shall be between Saturday, 29th May 2027 and Friday, 11th June 2027.

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IEBC, further, noted that the Public officers intending to vie for an elective position must resign from public office by Wednesday, 10th February, 2027,

On campaigns, IEBC said that campaigns for the 2027 polls will commence not earlier than 29th May 2027 to 7th August 2027.

On campaign financing, the Commission cautioned candidates against participating fundraisers or harambe after 9th December, 2026 saying they will be disqualified from contesting in the election.

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