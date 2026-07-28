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Bingo unveils E2 electric vehicle as Kenya accelerates shift to e-mobility

Fredrick Muoki
By Fredrick Muoki
2 Min Read

Mobility and Electric vehicle startup Bingo Technologies CEO Daniel Huang has expressed confidence in the Kenyan government’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, saying the country’s policy direction and investment in clean energy provide a strong foundation for the growth of e-mobility.

Speaking during the global debut of the Bingo E2 electric vehicle in Nairobi, Huang said Kenya is emerging as one of Africa’s most promising electric mobility markets due to supportive government policies, increasing investment in renewable energy and a growing demand for affordable, sustainable transport solutions.

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Huang noted that the company’s entry into Kenya is aimed at supporting the country’s transition to clean transport while creating new economic opportunities for online taxi drivers through lower operating costs and improved vehicle ownership pathways.

He said the newly unveiled Bingo E2 is the world’s first purpose-built dual-battery electric vehicle, combining a fixed onboard battery with a swappable battery to deliver an extended driving range of up to 440 kilometres.

The vehicle also features car-to-car charging technology, reducing concerns over charging infrastructure and improving operational efficiency for commercial drivers.

The CEO added that the company is introducing an integrated electric mobility ecosystem that includes fleet financing solutions, battery-swapping services, charging infrastructure and MAYA, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to enhance fleet management and business operations.

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