PPB Chair calls for ethical practice, compliance as Kenya strengthens pharmaceutical regulation

Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) Chairperson, Dr. John Munyu has called on pharmaceutical professionals to uphold ethical practice, regulatory compliance and professional accountability as Kenya implements reforms to strengthen patient safety and secure the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Dr. Munyu spoke during the 22nd Kenya Pharmaceutical Association Scientific Conference, which was officially opened by the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni.

The conference brought together pharmaceutical professionals, regulators, academia, industry and development partners under the theme, “Optimising Pharmaceutical Practice to Advance Patient Safety, Medicine Access and Healthcare Excellence.”

Addressing delegates, Dr. Munyu said regulators and pharmaceutical professionals share a common responsibility of protecting patients by ensuring medicines are safe, effective and of assured quality.

He noted that a strong profession requires a strong regulator, just as an effective regulator depends on an engaged and responsible profession.

Dr. Munyu said the Board’s ongoing institutional reforms are aimed at building a modern, efficient and internationally respected National Medicines Regulatory Authority while supporting Kenya’s progress towards the World Health Organization Maturity Level 3 benchmark.

He urged pharmaceutical professionals to fully implement Good Storage and Distribution Practice standards across the supply chain, noting that medicines can lose their quality through poor storage, transportation and handling.

Compliance with these standards, he said, is a patient safety obligation that applies to all licensed pharmaceutical establishments.

The PPB Chairperson also called on pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists and proprietors to strengthen professional ethics by ensuring pharmaceutical premises are operated only by qualified and licensed professionals.

He said practices such as absentee superintendents, licence renting, unqualified dispensing and sourcing medicines through unlicensed suppliers compromise patient safety, undermine professional integrity and erode public confidence in the healthcare system.

Dr. Munyu announced that the National Authentication and Traceability System, together with Practice360 and Facility360, will go live on 3 August 2026, marking a significant step in strengthening regulation of pharmaceutical professionals, licensed premises and the medicines supply chain through digital oversight and traceability.

He urged all licensed pharmaceutical professionals and establishments to complete onboarding onto the new platforms by 31 October 2026, noting that compliance will be required for the 2027 licensing cycle.

Dr. Munyu further said the Board has intensified intelligence-led inspections and enforcement operations targeting illegal pharmaceutical activities.

He disclosed that recent operations resulted in the arrest of more than 95 individuals operating outside the law, while 22 wholesale dealers are undergoing regulatory and disciplinary processes over their alleged involvement in supplying non-compliant pharmaceutical premises.

Further Dr. Munyu said the reforms are intended to strengthen public health protection while creating a transparent, predictable and enabling regulatory environment, and encouraged pharmaceutical professionals to embrace the changes by strengthening compliance systems and preparing for the next licensing cycle.