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Former CS Aisha Jumwa quits UDA

KNA
By KNA
4 Min Read

Former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana has officially ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), citing humiliation and frustration from the party’s top leadership over her bid to contest the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Addressing the media at her Kakuyuni residence in Malindi Sub-County on Thursday, Jumwa said she would consult her supporters before announcing the political vehicle through which she intends to vie for the seat.

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A tearful Jumwa lamented that despite being a founding member of UDA and campaigning vigorously for the Kenya Kwanza administration, she holds no position in government — “not even as a sweeper.”

She described her decision as painful but necessary, stressing that it was born out of love for Kilifi, faith in its people, and an unshakable belief that the county deserves leadership that listens, serves, and delivers.

“Leaving a party that you helped build is never an easy decision. It is painful. It is deeply personal. But there comes a moment when every leader must choose between comfort and conviction. For me, that moment is now,” she said.

Jumwa previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service until she was dismissed by President William Ruto at the height of the Gen Z protests in 2024. She was later appointed as non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, but the High Court nullified the appointment.

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She revealed that repeated attempts to have her grievances addressed by the party leader, President Ruto, were ignored, alleging that at one point, she was chased out of State House during a meeting with Coast leaders.

Breaking down in tears, Jumwa accused the President of using her during campaigns with promises of a cabinet slot that never materialised. She vowed to announce her next political move after consultations, urging the party leadership to respect her democratic decision and not persecute her.

The former CS emphasised her commitment to democracy, insisting that leadership belongs to the people and not to individuals, parties, or powerful interests.

She revealed that she had raised her concerns with President William Ruto, hoping for fairness and respect for the people’s voice, but felt compelled to act after “deep reflection, heartfelt prayer, and countless consultations.”

Jumwa further alleged that pressure from broad-based party leaders, who insisted UDA would not field a candidate for the Kilifi governor’s seat, forced her to quit. She reassured Kilifi residents that she remains committed to vying for the governorship in 2027.

She said that the people of Kilifi County deserve to be allowed to elect a leader of their choice and that UDA’s decision not to field a candidate for the gubernatorial position in 2027 would deny them that right.

“When I heard that UDA would not field a gubernatorial candidate, I decamped to the party’s coalition partner, the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), but that outfit was hurriedly folded to ensure that I do not get a vehicle for my bid,” she claimed.

She said that incumbent Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro had performed dismally on many fronts and did not deserve a second term.

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