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Police arrest 90 suspected gang members in Coast Region

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Ninety suspected gang members linked to various criminal networks have been arrested and arraigned in court as security agencies intensify a crackdown on organised criminal gangs in the Coast Region.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were apprehended over the past two weeks during an intelligence-led operation targeting individuals involved in criminal activities threatening the safety of residents.

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The operation focused on identified hotspots in the region, with police relying on intelligence, surveillance, and coordinated action to restore security.

The NPS said the crackdown will continue as officers pursue more suspects linked to criminal gangs and other organised groups.

The Service has urged members of the public to work with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities to help enhance safety within communities.

“Members of the public with any information regarding criminal activities are urged to report to the nearest police station or police post,” NPS urged.

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