Sheghu ends 2026 WRC Safari Rally disastrously after kids smashed her windscreen

Top Kenyan female rally driver Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Linet Ayuko were forced out of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally challenge after their car’s windscreen and side window were smashed by kids who were following the action around Eburu on Saturday.

“It is very painful and unfortunate that we cannot finish today’s rally because of the reckless and mannerless actions of some kids who broke our windscreen and side windows. What was supposed to be a beautiful rally for us has ended in tears,” said emotional Sheghu.

Sheghu and Ayuko have been constantly taking part in the WRC Safari Rally since 2021, inspiring many women drivers to join the male-dominated sport.

She has, however, hailed their fans and partners who have stood firmly with them throughout this year’s Rally.

“To our fans, partners, and sponsors, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us. We gave this rally our all and tried our best to complete every stage, but yesterday around Eburu, some kids decided that stoning rally cars was their talent, not knowing the damage and heartbreak they would cause.” She added