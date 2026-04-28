BlockCoop launches historic blockchain SACCO in Kenya

BlockCoop SACCO has launched Kenya’s first blockchain-powered SACCO, marking a historic milestone in the evolution of cooperative finance and reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in financial innovation across Africa.

The initiative introduces a new model for SACCOs, leveraging blockchain technology to address long-standing challenges in the sector, including illiquid shares, restrictive loan requirements, limited member participation, and lack of transparency.

Speaking during the launch, the Director, Gideon Gitonga emphasized the significance of the innovation in strengthening the cooperative sector.

“As we advance cooperative finance, our focus is on leveraging innovation to address structural challenges while expanding access and trust. Blockchain technology enables us to build a more transparent, inclusive, and efficient SACCO model, he said.

Through its digital share token, BLOCKS, BlockCoop SACCO has transformed traditional SACCO shares into tradable assets, enabling liquidity and opening up participation to a global market. The model also replaces conventional guarantor requirements with guarantor pools and trust-based scoring, providing a more inclusive approach to credit access.

Since launching its share trading on 1st October 2025, the sacco has experienced significant growth, reaching an estimated market capitalization of Ksh 1.3 billion.

Building on this momentum, BlockCoop SACCO has launched the “Lipa na BLOCKS” loyalty campaign, where participants can acquire BLOCKS from the secondary market and enjoy discounts when making payments. The program is open to the public and accessible through lipanablocks.com.

In a major boost to its ecosystem, BlockCoop SACCO also announced strategic partnerships with Nomachain and HF, aimed at accelerating the digitization and scalability of SACCOs across the region.

HF will provide compliant SACCO infrastructure, ensuring that cooperative systems meet regulatory standards. Nomachain on the other hand, will power the tokenization of SACCO assets and shares, enabling cooperatives to unlock the value of traditionally illiquid assets such as land and buildings.