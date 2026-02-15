County NewsLocal Business

KQ flight aborts Kigali landing over poor visibility

Kenya Airways says aircraft returned safely to Nairobi before departing again once weather conditions improved, delaying other flights

By Eric Biegon
Kenya Airways has confirmed that Flight KQ470 aborted its landing in Kigali on Sunday morning due to low visibility and worsening weather conditions.

In a statement, the airline explained that the aircraft, which had taken off from Nairobi, experienced poor visibility while approaching Kigali International Airport at around 9:10 a.m. East African Time. After two unsuccessful landing attempts, the flight crew decided to return to Nairobi as a precautionary measure.

“The aircraft landed safely in Nairobi at 10:39 hrs (East African Time). Once the weather in Kigali had cleared, the flight was cleared for departure to Kigali at 12:07 hrs (EastAfrican Time) and landed safely at 13:31 hrs (East African Time),” KQ stated.

Kenya Airways described the turn back as a standard safety procedure, reiterating that the safety of passengers and crew is its top priority.

“We have been in contact with the affected customers and are providing the necessary assistance,” the management stated, while also apologizing to passengers for the inconvenience and assuring them that their safety remains paramount.

The diversion had a knock-on effect on other scheduled services. Flight KQ270 from Nairobi to Mauritius, initially slated to depart at 12:40 p.m., was rescheduled to 4:40 p.m. as a result of the disruption.

The airline said it has contacted affected passengers and is providing the necessary assistance, while apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

