Churchill includes “All My Enemies Are Suffering”, “Donjo Maber” in must-hear Kenyan hits

Comedian and media personality Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill, has recommended two Kenyan songs he believes everyone should hear: “All My Enemies Are Suffering” by Bien and “Donjo Maber” by Iyanii featuring Dufla.

The comedian was speaking during an interview where he celebrated being Kenyan and the passion and vibrancy of the country.

Churchill, a pioneering figure in Kenyan comedy, is best known for creating and hosting ‘The Churchill Show’ and its offshoot ‘Churchill Raw’, which have served as platforms for emerging comedic talent. Through these shows, he has mentored several comedians, including Eric Omondi, Eddie Butita, Teacher Wanjiku, Tom Daktari, and Eunice Mammito, among others.

‘All My Enemies Are Suffering’

“All My Enemies Are Suffering” by Bien features on his 2025 album ‘Alusa Continua’. The music video, produced by Remmy Baggins and Chiki Kuruka, propelled the song into popularity in Kenya and currently boasts 9.3M streams on YouTube. Sung in both Kiswahili and Luhya, the song reflects on resilience, success, and overcoming adversity while also celebrating the downfall of enemies, both seen and unseen.

The song was written by Bien, Flavour, Chiki Kuruka and Remmy Baggins.

‘Donjo Maber’

On the other hand, “Donjo Maber” by Dufla and Iyanii is a celebration of Luo culture, seamlessly blended with a fresh Afro Dancehall vibe. The music video, directed by KG Brian, was released in July 2025 and boasts 25M views on YouTube, peaking at 16 in Top Music Videos.

At the conclusion of the interview, while reflecting on his career, Churchill revealed that his initial career goal was to be a pastor.

“I would be a pastor. I’d be pastoring (sic) especially to the youth. That has always been my dream,” he said. “I hope, some day, once all has been said and done, I can go back.”