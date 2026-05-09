ADAK equips 67 Team Kenya athletes with Whereabouts Knowledge ahead of African Senior Championships in Ghana

As Team Kenya jets out to fly the national flag at the 2026 African Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has intensified efforts to ensure the country sends not only a strong team, but a clean one.

In a high-impact anti-doping education session conducted yesterday for 67 athletes selected to represent Kenya, ADAK placed special emphasis on Athlete Whereabouts, a critical requirement under the World Anti-Doping Code aimed at protecting clean sport and preventing Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs).

The session equipped athletes with practical knowledge on how to accurately submit and update their whereabouts information, the importance of being available for out-of-competition testing, and the consequences of missed tests and filing failures. Athletes were also guided on personal responsibility, compliance procedures, and safeguarding their careers through informed decision-making.

The timing of the session reflects Kenya’s renewed commitment to protecting the integrity of athletics at a time when the country continues to strengthen its anti-doping systems and rebuild confidence within the global sporting community.

Recent reforms and intensified anti-doping programmes have seen Kenya make significant progress in the fight against doping, including being removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance watchlist earlier this year.

Among the elite athletes who participated in the session were Roseline Rakamba, a middle-distance athlete specializing in the 800m; Belinda Oburu, a 400m hurdler and relay athlete; Milisent Ndoro, an accomplished sprinter known for the 100m and 200m races; Alexander Kiprotich, a long-distance athlete specializing in the 10,000m; and Kiprotich Tonui, a steeplechase athlete who has represented Kenya in international competitions, among others. Their participation underscored the importance that top athletes continue to place on integrity, compliance and clean sports.

Athletes were reminded that representing Kenya goes beyond performance on the track and field. It also means upholding honesty, discipline, accountability and fair play.

The Education session comes ahead of the 24th African Senior Championships set for May 12–17, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, where Kenya will be seeking top honours against the continent’s best athletes.

With growing scrutiny on global athletics and increasing awareness around anti-doping compliance, ADAK continues to position Education as one of the strongest tools in preventing violations before they occur. By empowering athletes with knowledge, the Agency aims to protect clean competitors and ensure Team Kenya competes with integrity on the continental stage.