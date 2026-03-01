Chebet and Kiprotich win Kapsabet 15 KM Road Race

Miriam Chebet and Amos Kiprotich produced commanding performances to win the third edition of the Kapsabet 15KM Road Race on Sunday, March 01, 2026.

Chebet, who won 5000 m and 10,000 m during BingwaFest at Siaya, stormed to victory in 49:33. 4.

She was followed by Judy Jepngetich (50:01.6) and Maryan Njoki (50:11.5), in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Speaking after her triumph, Chebet said, “It was a good race, and everything worked just as I had planned. I have been fine-tuning my speedwork since winning at Siaya during BingwaFest, and it is all paying off. I will sit down with my coach, reflect on the race, and plan what’s next. We are thankful to Betika for the continued support in athletics, as it means a lot to us athletes.”



In the men’s race, Kiprotich destroyed a star-studded field to claim victory in 44:22.0, ahead of Philemon Rono Cherop (44:22.6) and Dennis Kipkurui (44:23.1) in 2nd and 3rd positions in that order.

Kiprotich, who finished 2nd in this year’s Sirikwa Cross Country, termed the race tactical, having stuck with the leading pack for the better part of the race before breaking away with one kilometre left.

“It was a very tactical race, and I am content with the execution. I stuck with the leading group, and we all pushed ourselves so that we could post better times. I am happy to have come out victorious today at the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country.

Chebet and Kiprotich earned Sh250,000 each for their wins, while second place pocketed Sh150,000 each, with third-place finishers taking home Sh100,000 each.

The third edition of the Betika Kapsabet 15km Road Race attracted more than 700 athletes.