Kamariny Stadium construction back on track as construction gains momentum

Construction activity at the proposed Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County has intensified, with engineering teams working continuously to deliver a modern sporting facility that is expected to redefine sports infrastructure in one of Kenya’s most celebrated athletics regions.

At the centre of the works is site engineer Martin Moremi Gakero, who oversees structural implementation, including steel works, reinforced concrete construction and other engineering components across the site.

Gakero says the project has exposed him to large-scale construction techniques that differ significantly from residential building projects, providing practical experience in specialised stadium engineering.

He explains that the works involved upgrading and building over an existing structure to deliver a facility that meets modern construction standards.

The project has also introduced him to custom-built structural elements such as spectator benches and retaining walls, features rarely encountered in conventional housing projects.

According to Gakero, working alongside an experienced engineering team has been one of the project’s greatest strengths, allowing innovative construction methods to be applied while maintaining compliance with engineering standards.

To keep the project on schedule, construction teams operate throughout the week, with both daytime and night shifts ensuring work continues around the clock.

Gakero says the workforce remains committed to maintaining steady progress and delivering a quality facility for the community.

The proposed Kamariny Stadium, under construction by Sports Kenya, has now reached 50 per cent completion. Construction commenced on 26 May 2025, with substantial completion expected by 5 October 2026, while full completion is targeted by the end of December 2026.

The completed stadium will have a 10,000-seat capacity and feature a natural grass playing field alongside a FIFA-standard synthetic tartan athletics track with a double-bend configuration.

Additional facilities will include a multi-purpose football and rugby pitch, a full canopy over the stadium, VIP and regular parking areas, a boundary wall with a dedicated ticketing waiting area and three link roads connecting the facility to the surrounding road network.

Director General of Sports Kenya, Timothy Kilimo, says investment in sports infrastructure is key to unlocking the country’s sporting and economic potential.

“Sport is an economy. Infrastructure is its foundation. Every modern stadium creates opportunities for talent to thrive, jobs to grow and communities to earn from talent.”

Kilimo adds that while Kenya has abundant sporting talent, infrastructure remains essential to unlocking its full potential.

“Talent alone is not enough. We must invest in talent for the highest return on investment as a country.”

For Elgeyo Marakwet, the investment represents more than a construction project. Widely recognised as the Home of Champions, the county has produced some of the world’s finest middle- and long-distance runners, with its high-altitude environment attracting elite athletes from across the globe.

Once complete, Kamariny Stadium will provide world-class training and competition facilities closer to home, creating an environment for nurturing future champions while supporting football and rugby.

The project is also expected to boost sports tourism, attract regional and national competitions and generate new economic opportunities for businesses and surrounding communities.