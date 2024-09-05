Blue Company Project adds sixteen new members

Private sector led anti-corruption initiative, the Blue Company Project has announced the addition of 16 new companies taking total membership to 500.

The initiative which targets to promote ethical business practices within the private sector says the onboarding of new members underscores the project’s ongoing commitment to fostering integrity and transparency across the business landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome new members into the initiative. Their membership is a powerful affirmation that ethical business is essential for sustainable success. Together with our members, we will put forth a concerted effort to ingrain a culture of integrity by promoting transparency and accountability in business operations, ensuring that these values remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Blue Company Project Advisory Board Member Dr. Julius Kipngetich.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya loses an estimated Ksh 608 billion equivalent to a third of the national budget to corruption annually.

The initiative attributes corruption to erosion of investor trust, a factor which inhibits both local and foreign investment and hampers national growth, as investors seek environments where their capital can thrive in a transparent and stable market.

“Membership in our initiative is entirely voluntary, which means that companies choosing to join are genuinely dedicated to honesty and truth. This commitment is a key factor behind the success of our initiative and reflects the shared values that drive us forward,” added Blue Company Project Founder Nizar Juma.

Interested companies seeking to join the initiative must demonstrate a commitment to integrity and fairness, with their staff embodying these values in their roles. Additionally, companies should have systems in place for capacity building and open disciplinary procedures to address any violations.