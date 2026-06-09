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Bodies of four men exhumed from mass grave in Mwingi

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Bodies of four men have been exhumed from a shallow mass grave in Mwingi Town, sparking concern among residents.

The bodies were discovered after a report was made at Mwingi Police Station about a suspected shallow grave in a thicket within the town.

The exhumation process, which began on Tuesday, was delayed until homicide detectives arrived at the scene. They recovered the naked bodies of four adult males.

Mwingi OCPD Anthony Maina confirmed the incident and urged residents who may have lost male relatives to report to Mwingi Police Station to assist with identification.

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The bodies were moved to the Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the identities of the victims.

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