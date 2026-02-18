EACC, IHRM sign MoU to advance ethics and integrity

County NewsNEWS

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) to strengthen collaboration in the fight against corruption and promote ethical standards within the HR profession.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, EACC Chief Executive Officer, Abdi Mohamud emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing the Commission’s mandate.

He noted that regulatory bodies play a critical role in fostering accountability, integrity, and ethical conduct in society, and affirmed the Commission’s commitment to fully implement the MoU.

EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde described the agreement as a key step toward reinforcing integrity in institutions.

He said the partnership will support anti-corruption efforts and professional oversight, while creating opportunities for innovation and fair HR practices that strengthen accountability.

He added that the collaboration reflects a shared dedication to placing ethics at the core of leadership, governance, and professional work nationwide.

The IHRM delegation, led by its National Chairman, Odero Philip Dalmas, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, highlighting that the MoU aligns closely with the Institute’s vision of Ethical, People-Centric HR professionals.

The Chairman reaffirmed IHRM’s commitment to implementing the agreed areas of cooperation and pledged continued institutional support to achieve tangible results.

In her remarks, IHRM Chief Executive Officer Quresha Abdullahi emphasized the Institute’s dedication to promoting ethical HR practices through training and capacity-building.

Through the partnership, the two institutions will roll out a jointly developed Ethics in Human Resource Management curriculum, to promote a culture of integrity across institutions, alongside other corruption prevention initiatives.

