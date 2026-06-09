Basic Education PS Julius Bitok moved amid school unrest

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has been moved to the State Department for Tourism. Educationist John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, who has been serving as Principal Secretary for Tourism, will take over the Basic Education docket.

The changes, announced by President William Ruto in a communication signed by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei, come amid growing concern over rising cases of student unrest that have disrupted learning in several schools, some of which have been temporarily closed.

The reassignments take effect immediately.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned against unruly behaviour in schools that has been linked to deadly unrest and disruption of learning, saying the government will not tolerate it.

The DP said any criminal activity in the learning institutions is unacceptable in spite of the legitimacy of the grievances raised by the students.

“We will not tolerate, for whatever reason, irrespective of grievances, any criminality that leads to the loss of lives, arson, destruction of property or any form of indiscipline,” DP said.

The Second in Command on Tuesday met Ministry of Education officials led by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba for a briefing on the school unrests at the Harambee House Annex Office, Nairobi.

In reference to the torching of a dormitory in Utumishi Girls in Gilgil, Nakuru County where 16 students died, Prof. Kindiki said such loss of precious, innocent lives cannot be tolerated whatsoever.

The Deputy President said the government is concerned with the current wave of indiscipline in some of our senior schools saying it is unfortunate precious lives have been lost and property destroyed.

He said the affected schools are a tiny minority appreciating administrators and students in the majority of schools that are proceeding with learning uninterrupted.

“We appreciate that 99 percent of the senior schools are going on well with learning. The overwhelming majority of schools are unaffected. Out of the 9500 schools, 3200 are boarding schools and those affected are a tiny minority of the boarding schools,” DP revealed.

The DP said the Ministry of Education is engaging with various stakeholders in search for a lasting solution to the recurring unrests.

“The Ministry of Education will make their assessment on what needs to be done and engage stakeholders on what policies that would help improve safety of learners and the needed administrative interventions to prevent school unrests,” he said.

Further, Prof. Kindiki said the education reforms are being rolled out as envisaged, noting progress in the Curriculum Based Education that was bedeviled by poor implementation before the government took over power in 2022.

The TVET has also reported progress with more students enrolling as well as streamlining of the University education to respond to modern funding needs.

“We have made great progress in the implementation of education reforms. There were many complaints about the education sector ahead of the 2022 elections but the President took decisive actions that have helped stabilize it,” DP stated.

Also present were Principal Secretaries Julius Bitok (Basic Education), Beatrice Inyangala (Higher Education), Esther Mworia (Technical, Vocational and Education Training) and senior Ministry officers.

Additional reporting by DPCS