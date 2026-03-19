BOMAS at 40 per cent and the women building Kenya’s landmark

Kenya’s economic transformation in the tourism sector is anchored on the development of world-class facilities that attract and sustain visitor demand across key segments, including Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE). By strengthening this infrastructure, Nairobi is increasingly positioning itself as a premier destination for business tourism, unlocking opportunities across the broader tourism value chain.

The development of facilities such as the 11,000-seat Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) signals a strategic shift towards making Nairobi a competitive global conferencing hub. The economic transformation driven by MICE extends beyond the conferencing space, catalysing growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, accommodation, tours and travel, transport and logistics, retail, and the creative economy.

As visitor numbers increase, so does demand for services, driving the movement of people, goods, and economic activity across the city and beyond. Players in the sector say that high-quality tourism infrastructure acts as a multiplier, enabling Nairobi to attract global visitors while generating jobs, income, and business opportunities across interconnected sectors, thereby reinforcing the city’s central role in Kenya’s broader economic transformation agenda.

This week’s #BomasWeeklyTimeCheck coincides with Women’s History Month. We bring you top photos capturing the 40% progress of the BICC, while also spotlighting the women building Bomas, whose grit, expertise and world-class professionalism are shaping this landmark project.