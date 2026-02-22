Kitui County swears in new senior officials amid Senate scrutiny

Kitui County marked a significant administrative milestone on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as three senior officials were sworn into office in a ceremony presided over by Governor Dr. Julius Malombe in Kitui.

Agnes Mulewa took the oath as County Secretary, Timothy Mwange Kyalo as County Attorney and Christopher Ombunya as Secretary to the County Public Service Board.

The appointments, which followed successful vetting by the County Assembly, come days after the National Senate put Governor Malombe’s administration under the spotlight, querying the county’s labour management and financial management policies.

The timing of the swearing-in has thus drawn attention to the county government’s effort to demonstrate renewed institutional order.

Governor Malombe appeared to strike a deliberate tone during the ceremony, asserting that “the appointments were made in strict adherence to the County Governments Act and indicate the importance of integrity and professionalism in public service.”

His statement was widely seen as a signal that the administration is moving to shore up its governance credentials following the Senate’s tough questioning.

The recruitment process for the new Public Service Board members had been a lengthy one, having commenced in 2024 and spanning two years before culminating in Wednesday’s ceremony.

In a further show of continuity, Governor Malombe also announced the renewal of contracts for 19 Chief Officers whose terms lapsed in February 2026.

The Governor said the renewals were grounded in positive performance appraisals conducted over the preceding three years and were carried out in accordance with the Kitui County Human Resources and Procedures Manual.

The renewed contracts will run for two years, or until successors are competitively recruited following the 2027 General Election.

Calling on both the newly sworn-in officials and the Chief Officers whose contracts have been renewed to rise to the occasion, the Governor said, “I am calling upon all the newly appointed officers and the Chief Officers whose contracts have been renewed to perform their duties diligently in order to deliver key services and transformative development to our people.”

Amid tight Senate scrutiny, the appointments represent both a housekeeping exercise and a statement of administrative intent – one that Kitui residents will be watching closely to see if it translates into improved service delivery on the ground.