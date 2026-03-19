‘There are rules, and rules have to be followed in football,’ says Broos on the CAF”s  verdict

South African head coach Hugo Broos has defended the CAF appeal board decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON trophy and announced Morocco as winners for the 2025 edition.

Speaking during a state TV interview, Broos said there are rules which govern the game, and they must be followed by all.

“The only thing I can say is that CAF shows again that there is no consistency in their decisions. It’s very painful for Senegal to lose that CAF, but there is a rule, article 83 or something. So there is a rule: if you leave the pitch, it’s forfeit, done, finished. It’s very painful, but you could do it earlier and earlier and say, ‘Look, guys, you don’t even have to wait for the complaint of Morocco.’ “No, no, here, look, that’s a rule out.” He said

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has weighed in on the decision by the CAF appeals board to strip Senegal of the Afcon title and hand it to hosts Morocco – two months later. 📹 #SABCSport’s @superjourno #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/etPi3HDlXs — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) March 19, 2026

Broos was speaking in regard to the early this week CAF appeal committee decision which ruled in favour of Morocco, declaring the AFCON hosts as the winners following Senegalese players walking off the pitch in the final played two months ago in Rabat.