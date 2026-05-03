Gor Mahia go nine points clear after narrow in against KK Homeboyz

Gor Mahia labored to a 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz during the Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash at Mumias Complex to widen their lead at the top of the standings to 9 points.

Gor who had defeated AFC leopards during their Mashemeji derby last weekend sought to keep the momentum in Sunday’s fixture against a stubborn Kakamega Homeboyz.

Both teams created clear cut chances but failed to take them in the opening 45 minutes.

Sharrif Musa nearly gave Kogallo the lead but his effort went over the bar with Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala well beaten.

Kakamega Homeboyz created their own chance but Derick Otanga wasted a golden opportunity to put the home side in the driving seat after fluffing his effort.

The tempo increased in the second half with Gor Mahia and 4th placed Kakamega Homeboyz missing guilt-edged chances.

However when it all appeared that the tie was headed for a deadlock Ghanian winger Ebenezer Assifuah volleyed a cross into the danger area that was turned in by Peter Thiongo.

Gor held on to snatch the maximum points which stretched their lead to 9 points with their closest title challengers AFC leopards lying second on 55 points with a game in hand.

Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco share the spoils

Relegation threatened Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco United battled to a barren draw at Wanguru Stadium,Kirinyaga.

The draw leaves Kariobangi Sharks in 16th position with 30 points while Bidco’s fate appears to be closely getting sealed in 17th place with 24 points.

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Mluya heaped praise on his goalkeeper Collins Obwalo who earned his premier league debut in startling fashion saving a 63rd minute penalty awarded to Bidco.

‘’The game wasn’t easy,we are happy with the point and I must congratulate the goalkeeper who saved the penalty. We have twelve points to fight for. Collins is a goalkeeper who hasn’t tested premier league action and truly stepped up which is a motivation and encouraging for me to see and I will continue giving him play time.Our first choice goalkeeper had no injury and we had a reason why we Decided to bench him’’,averred Mluya.

Mluya called for a sharper forward line in the remaining four matches.

‘’We have not been scoring,but its also prudent that we do not concede.We are targeting to score at least 6 goals in the remaining matches’’.

Bidco United head coach Antony Akhulia rued the missed penalty deep in stoppage time. Clinton Asiago missed the 63rd minute penalty.

‘’The player who took the penalty volunteered to take it and we were supposed to win the game. We have been conceding a lot ,we created more clear chances but missed them. We need to win the remaining four matches for us to survive but we will fight to the end’’, Akhulia remarked in post match interview.