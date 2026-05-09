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Six killed, scores injured in passenger vehicle ambush in Mandera

The vehicle, which was travelling towards Arabia town, came under attack on Saturday around midday in an incident that has shocked residents.

Adesh Macan
By Adesh Macan
1 Min Read

Six people have been confirmed dead while several others sustained injuries following an ambush on a passenger vehicle in the Ber Cawayon area of Harer i Hosle, Arabia Subcounty, in Mandera County.

The vehicle, which was travelling towards Arabia town, came under attack by gunmen on Saturday around midday in an incident that has shocked residents.

According to local sources, the deceased and the injured victims were rushed to Arabia Subcounty Hospital as emergency rescue efforts continued at the scene.

A rescue team from Arabia responded swiftly to the incident, while security personnel were deployed to the area to pursue the attackers and establish the circumstances surrounding the ambush.

Authorities are yet to release the identities of the victims as investigations into the deadly attack continue.

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