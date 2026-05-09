Maseno School set for facelift as Ruto promises new classrooms, dormitories

President William Ruto Saturday, joined alumni, parents and friends of Kisumu’s Maseno School in an effort to upgrade the facilities of the institution, one of Kenya’s oldest premier schools.

The President and friends pledged to build 40 modern classrooms to benefit 1,600 students at the institution.

He said 20 classrooms would be ready before the end of the year to enable the institution to admit an extra 800 students in January 2027.

“There is no reason why we cannot admit 5,000 students to this school to benefit from the culture of this great institution,” he said on Saturday during celebrations to mark 120 years since the founding of the school

Despite its illustrious history, Maseno School has had little infrastructure upgrade, and is largely dependent on facilities built by the missionaries 12 decades ago.

Consequently, he announced that the Ministry of Lands and Housing will build dormitories to accommodate 2,000 students while the Education ministry will put up a multipurpose hall.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Migos Ogamba (Education) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Anglican Church Maseno West Bishop Emeritus Joseph Wasonga, Maseno Board of Management Chairman Ambrose Weda, and Maseno School Alumni Association Chairman Joe Ager, who is also the President’s advisor on governance.

Maseno School was established in 1906 by the Church Missionary Society (CMS) initially meant to spread Christianity and to educate sons of African paramount chiefs.

President Ruto said the school is inextricably linked to Kenya’s history and future destiny.

“Empires have risen and faded. Governments have changed. Political seasons have come and gone. Yet Maseno has endured, producing leaders, scholars, clergy, scientists, public servants, and patriots, who have helped shape Kenya and East Africa into what they are today,” he said.

Notable alumni include Kenya’s first Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, father of late Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

Others include Barrack Obama Senior, the father of the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, independence freedom fighter Achieng’ Oneko, renowned scientist Thomas Odhiambo, prominent historian Bethwell Ogot, and the late Festo Olang’, the first African Archbishop of the ACK, then known as the Church of the Province of Kenya.

President Ruto was taken through important sites and landmarks at Maseno School, including the Oseno tree under which the first six students began their journey, the house where Jaramogi lived while teaching at the school between 1943 and 1945, and the chapel built by the missionaries in 1906.

“These are not ordinary places. They are living chapters of Kenyan history,” he said while congratulating the school management for maintaining the school heritage.

The President also commended Maseno School for its impressive discipline record, noting that they have not had a students’ strike in its history.

“While many schools rise and fall with seasons and circumstances, Maseno has consistently remained among the leading centres of academic excellence in Kenya,” he said.

He added: “That consistency is not accidental. It is the product of culture, discipline, institutional pride, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The President said his administration regards education as a strategic investment for the future of the country, and thus deserving more resources.

He pointed out that the education budget has grown from KSh500 billion in 2022 to KSh702 billion in the current financial year, and will further rise to KSh767 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year.

“Today, nearly 30 per cent of our budget is allocated to education, one of the highest commitments on the continent,” he said.

He added that the government has employed 100,000 teachers in the past three years, and has built 23,000 classrooms and constructing 1,600 laboratories in schools across Kenya.

He directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to immediately absorb 25 of the 40 teachers currently employed by Maseno Board of Management, saying the rest would be recruited in the course of the year.