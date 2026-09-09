International NewsTechnology

BRICS countries strengthen technological sovereignty through cooperation

In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia, spoke about cooperation mechanisms that enable companies to enter new markets within the group more quickly

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Practical cooperation between BRICS countries in digital technologies is already delivering tangible results. The strongest areas are logistics, e-commerce, digital payments, and warehouse and manufacturing automation. This was stated by Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia, in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS.

“BRICS’s strength is, of course, the combination of different areas of expertise. Some countries have a strong manufacturing base. Others excel in software, integration and applied solutions. Cooperation helps bring this expertise together and adapt technologies more quickly to the specific needs of individual markets,” he added.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Taburov noted that a technological product is increasingly being developed in one country, while localisation, integration and customisation to meet business needs take place in another. Such cooperation transforms an individual development into a ready-made solution for a shop, warehouse or enterprise.

“The Summit can give impetus to practical cooperation between BRICS countries. Businesses need concrete mechanisms: closer alignment of standards, joint testing, pilot projects, and contacts between developers, manufacturers and customers. Entering a new market is not just about supplying equipment. A local partner is needed. Software needs to be adapted, specialists trained, and service support provided. If these stages become simpler and more straightforward, companies will be able to scale their solutions more quickly across BRICS countries,” Taburov added.

The speaker believes that simplifying these stages will enable companies to scale their solutions more quickly across the group. At the same time, this approach strengthens technological sovereignty: states develop their own capabilities and expertise while retaining access to the experience and technologies of their partners.

Courtesy/TV BRICS

Over 300 international journalist covered Morocco Earthquake
Russia fines Google more money than there is in entire world
Is the world ready for a female UN Secretary-General?
AI: The Next Frontier for Critical Sectors in Africa
Burkina Faso unveils five-year economic plan to boost sovereignty
Spanish police arrest two Daesh terrorists
EU-Morocco Agricultural Agreement: French Justice System Dismisses Farmers’ Union Pro-polisario
The Hidden Human Cost of Social Media Scams in Kenya
MKU student comes up with AI innovation to boost virtual learning
Share This Article
Previous Article Vijana Barubaru announce break to pursue solo music careers.
Next Article CS Miano calls for stronger global partnerships to protect migratory birds
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ukambani political parties will not fold for Kalonzo, says NLP leader Muli
County News NEWS
MPs step up oversight as Controller of Budget reports progress in FY 2025/26 implementation 
Business Local Business
Kenya calls for unified African airspace to drive trade, economic growth
Local News NEWS
Wetang’ula urges women to contest for elective seats ahead of 2027 polls
County News More

You May also Like

International News

Israel outlines its plans for Gaza after war

President Donald Trump
International NewsNEWS

Trump says US attack ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites

SOUTH SUDAN SECURITY COUNCIL
AfricaInternational News

South Sudanese ‘are counting on us’, top UN official tells Security Council

AfricaCounty News

Professionals call for adoption of Kiswahili as EAC’s official language

Show More