Mama Rachel Ruto brings dignity and opportunity to Lwala Kadawa

Lwala Kadawa Comprehensive School in Kisumu County came alive today with laughter, learning and renewed hope, as

the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, Mama Rachel Ruto, joined the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o, alongside local leaders, in a heartfelt visit that placed children and women at the centre of Kenya’s development story.

For the learners of Lwala Kadawa, the day was one they will not soon forget. Rows of children, some in worn shoes and others without any at all, watched as boxes of new footwear were unloaded a small gesture with an outsized meaning for young feet that walk long distances to reach a classroom. Alongside the shoes came sanitary towels and dignity kits, ensuring that no girl’s education is ever interrupted by something as natural as her monthly cycle. Scout uniforms were handed out to instil discipline and pride, while assorted dry foods reached families whose tables have too often been thin.

These interventions, delivered under the Voice of Children and Mama Doing Good initiatives, are more than donations. They are a statement: that every Kenyan child, regardless of geography or circumstance, deserves to learn with confidence, dignity and a full stomach. It is a philosophy the First Lady has championed tirelessly, and one the State Department for Children Services continues to translate into action on the ground.

But the visit was not only about material support. Officers from the State Department rolled up their sleeves for mentorship sessions with the learners sitting with them, listening to their dreams, and reminding them that someone, somewhere in government, sees them and believes in their potential. In a country where child protection and welfare can sometimes feel like distant policy language, these face-to-face conversations brought the mission back to where it matters most: the individual child, and their sense of being valued.

The day’s impact extended well beyond the school gates. Mothers and women from the surrounding community gathered to receive seedlings and water tanks, tools that carry the promise of self-reliance. These items form part of the First Lady’s modern farming technologies initiative, a programme designed to strengthen household food security while opening new economic pathways for women. A water tank means a garden can survive the dry months. Seedlings mean a family’s diet can be enriched with fresh vegetables rather than dependent solely on relief. Together, they represent a shift from short-term aid to long-term resilience empowering women not as passive recipients, but as active drivers of their families’ nutrition and income.

This is the quiet genius of the initiative: it recognises that a child’s wellbeing cannot be separated from their mother’s economic empowerment. A well-fed, financially stable household is the first and most powerful line of defence against poverty, dropout and vulnerability. By investing simultaneously in children’s dignity and women’s productivity, today’s visit modelled an integrated approach to community development one where education, health, nutrition and livelihoods are treated not as separate silos, but as interconnected threads of the same fabric.

Speaking during the event, leaders reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening families, protecting children and building sustainable, self-sufficient communities across Kenya. The presence of the First Lady herself, walking among the children and engaging directly with mothers, sent a powerful message that these are not abstract policies dictated from afar, but lived commitments carried personally to the doorsteps of communities like Lwala Kadawa.

As the sun set over Kisumu County, the school compound buzzed with a different kind of energy children in new shoes, mothers clutching seedlings, and a shared sense that today marked not just a visit, but a beginning. For Lwala Kadawa, and for the many communities like it across Kenya, the message was clear: no child is forgotten, no woman is left behind, and the work of nurturing a stronger, healthier, more dignified Kenya continues, one school, one family, one seedling at a time.

Dr. Yusuf Muchelule is a Senior Lecturer & a Consultant.