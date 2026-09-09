Music

Vijana Barubaru announce break to pursue solo music careers.

The duo, known for songs such as “Sasa Hivi” and “Nakupenda”, shared the announcement, calling it “a new season.”

Michelle Thairu
By Michelle Thairu
2 Min Read
File Photo: Vijana Barubaru perform

Kenyan music duo Vijana Barubaru has announced a hiatus as the two members shift their focus to individual music careers.

The duo, known for songs such as “Sasa Hivi” and “Nakupenda”, shared the announcement, calling it “a new season.”

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The move is expected to allow each artist to develop a unique sound, artistic identity, and personal direction.

“Vijana Barubaru has given us a foundation, history, and brotherhood. Through it all, you have supported us as two voices on one journey, and for this we remain forever grateful,” they said in a statement seen by KBC Digital. “None of what we have achieved would be possible without the love and support you have given us.”

The statement further said the two would be embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

“This is about self-discovery. It is about taking the opportunity to explore our creative voices, discover new parts of ourselves, and see what more we can become as artists.”

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Through the announcement, the two urged their fans to expect new projects from them individually in the future.

“In the same spirit, we invite you to experience what those same voices will become in this next chapter we are ushering in,” they added. “Bring the same love, if not more, and let’s continue making great memories and music.”

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