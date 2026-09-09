Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto hands over keys to fully sold out Chepalungu Boma Yangu Estate

Government hands over 220 units to new homeowners, steps up affordable housing in major towns 

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

President William Ruto has handed 220 new homeowners at the Chepalungu Affordable Housing Project in Bomet County, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to expanding affordable housing while supporting planned urban growth and protecting productive agricultural land from continued subdivision. 

Speaking during the handover of homes at the Chepalungu Affordable Housing Project, President Ruto said expanding affordable housing in urban centres will allow more Kenyans own homes and live closer to jobs and businesses while preserving land for agriculture and food production.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

With 99% of the units already sold, Ruto said the project demonstrates growing demand for decent and affordable housing and forms part of the Government’s wider plan to address Kenya’s housing deficit and support well-planned urban development.

“We want our people to have decent homes in our towns while protecting agricultural land for farming. There is no need to continue subdividing productive land when families working and doing business in our towns have access to affordable housing,” President Ruto said.

The Chepalungu Affordable Housing Project comprises 220 housing units developed across nine residential blocks.

Earthquake kills more than 100 in north-west China
Gachagua urges leaders to forgive each other, focus on building nation
Cape Verde reiterates support for Morocco’s territorial integrity sovereignty over entire territory, including Moroccan Sahara
Nairobi county workers call off strike after deal between union, City Hall

The project includes studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units targeting different income groups under the Social Housing, Affordable Housing and Affordable Middle-Class categories.

The project, which started in May 2023, is practically complete and ready for occupation. Essential infrastructure and utility services are also substantially complete and operational.

President Ruto said the Government will build on the progress made under the first phase by developing a second phase of affordable housing units in Bomet in the coming months.

“We shall construct Phase Two of the housing project in the next few months. Our goal is to give more people in this region access to decent homes and improve the dignity and quality of life of Kenyan families,” the President said.

The project has 60 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units. The development was implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development at a contract value of approximately Ksh546.8 million.

The Government will continue rolling out affordable housing projects across counties to reduce the housing shortage, improve urban planning and build dignity for every Kenyan.

 

President Ruto reshuffles top military leadership in latest KDF shake-up
Kindiki: We will not relent on discriminative ID vetting practices
Xi outlines four principles to advance peace and security in Middle East
NLP Summit to chart party’s political future amid Kalonzo silence
MPs back police reforms amid growing concerns over brutality
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CS Miano calls for stronger global partnerships to protect migratory birds
- Advertisement -
Latest News
CS Miano calls for stronger global partnerships to protect migratory birds
County News
Vijana Barubaru announce break to pursue solo music careers.
Music
Teen mothers in Nyamira and Homa Bay unite to rebuild their dreams
County News Health
Miano calls for stronger global partnerships to protect migratory birds
Environment Travel

You May also Like

AfricaCounty News

PRC Anniversary: China and Kenya reaffirm shared vision to accelerate development

Local NewsNEWS

DP Gachagua: Stop premature 2032 succession politics

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto to launch national dialogue on Kenya’s future beyond Vision 2030

AfricaLocal News

Ruto assumes COMESA chairmanship, calls for digital transformation, regional integration

Show More