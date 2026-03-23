EntertainmentMusic

BTS makes comeback with concert streamed globally

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read

Netflix streamed the concert live for the group’s fans across 190 countries, including Kenya.

More than 100,000 fans turned out to see K-pop superstars BTS’s first concert in nearly four years in Seoul, their label said Sunday.

The seven-member group took to the stage together for the first time following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service, with some stationed near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.

The comeback concert was held on Saturday against the backdrop of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, fitting for the “Kings of K-pop”, with thousands of fans from South Korea and abroad singing along.

“An estimated 104,000 fans attended the Gwanghwamun Square concert, based on ticket sales and data from the country’s three major mobile carriers,” HYBE said in a statement.

The figure was lower than an initial projection of 260,000, while police estimates of the crowd size were far lower at about 42,000, according to Yonhap news agency.

Netflix livestreamed the concert to about 190 countries.

Kerby to release “Summertime” visuals Friday
Alma Ndila wins 2023 Yamaha Motor Road Music Challenge
Relationships: They left home only to find love a world away
Nomadic Arts Festival to take place in December

Fans waved a sea of glowsticks and sang along to the group’s hits, holding their phones aloft to film the performance as giant screens set up across the venue allowed the crowd to watch.

Some 15,000 police officers and security personnel were mobilised for the concert, with barricades lining the roads and nearby venues shut.

The latest album, “ARIRANG”, released Friday, is billed as reflecting the maturing boy band’s Korean identity. It sold nearly four million copies on its first day, according to the label.

Following Saturday’s concert, the superstars will embark on their “ARIRANG” world tour, beginning April 9 in Goyang, South Korea.

Spanning 82 concerts across 34 cities, the 2026–27 tour will take in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America.

Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America and Europe sold out within hours.

‘TMI’, ‘The Sandwich’, ‘So This Is Love’ get live recording sessions set for September
Rituals event shines a light on local EDM talent
Fox releases extended trailer for “The Simpsons” to celebrate its 35th season
Teni teams up with Bien on global-fused remix for of single “Malaika”
Content Creators Day event scheduled for April 23
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article IMNHC 2026: Key global health conference opens in Kenya
Next Article Police intensify search for missing former CS Tuju
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Narok residents urge government to redesign Suswa-Narok road
County News
Police intensify search for missing former CS Tuju
Local News
IMNHC 2026: Key global health conference opens in Kenya
Local News NEWS
China’s Vice President arrives in Kenya
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

‘Kizazi Moto’ wins animation award

Entertainment

New platform to help content creators

Entertainment

Temi Otedola becomes digital brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris

Entertainment

US rapper Fatman Scoop dead after collapsing on stage

Show More