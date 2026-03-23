IMNHC 2026: Key global health conference opens in Kenya

Kenya will Monday, March 23 host the International Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Conference (IMNHC 2026), bringing together global leaders, policymakers, researchers and health experts to accelerate action towards improving maternal and newborn health outcomes.

The conference will take place from March 23 to 26 at the Edge Convention Centre, Nairobi, and is expected to attract over 1,800 delegates from more than 100 countries.

It will be a platform to assess progress, share solutions and strengthen partnerships aimed at reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The Ministry of Health, led by Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga and Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, will lead discussions that underscore national commitment to ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths, while strengthening partnerships and mobilising investments to accelerate impact.

Presentations from Makueni County by Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr, frontline health providers, and community representatives will also feature.

The IMNHC 2026 comes at a time when global progress in maternal and newborn health has slowed, with many countries working to sustain gains and accelerate progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Kenya will also use the conference to showcase showcase of maternal and newborn health innovations being implemented across the country and ongoing reforms, including the RMNCAH+N Investment Case and the Every Woman, Every Newborn (EWENE) Strategy, which focus on improving access, quality and equity in maternal and newborn health services.

Maternal and newborn health remains a critical priority in Kenya, with an estimated 15 mothers and 92 newborns dying daily, largely from preventable causes.