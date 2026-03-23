Police intensify search for missing former CS Tuju

Police have launched investigations into the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju after his vehicle was found abandoned in Nairobi’s Karen area under unclear circumstances.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said Tuju was reported missing by his family on Sunday, March 22.

His car was later discovered along Miotoni Lane with hazard lights on, after a security guard from a nearby institution raised the alarm.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and the vehicle towed to Karen Police Station for forensic examination.

“Efforts to reach Hon. Tuju have so far been unsuccessful, as his mobile phone remains switched off. A specialised team has since been deployed to handle the case and is working in coordination with all other relevant government agencies to establish his whereabouts,” the NPS said.

However, police noted a setback after attempts to access Tuju’s residence on Mwitu Drive were declined by the family, urging full cooperation to support a swift resolution of the case.

Members of the public have been urged to volunteer any information that could aid the investigation, particularly any sightings of Tuju, his vehicle, or suspicious activity within Miotoni Lane and the wider Karen area before or after March 21.

“The investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided as significant developments arise.”

Tuju has been embroiled in a dispute with a bank and a businessman over his Karen property. Last Saturday, the former Rarieda MP and Jubilee Party Secretary General was evicted from Dari Business Park.