Local News

Police intensify search for missing former CS Tuju

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
2 Min Read
Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju

Police have launched investigations into the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju after his vehicle was found abandoned in Nairobi’s Karen area under unclear circumstances.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said Tuju was reported missing by his family on Sunday, March 22.

His car was later discovered along Miotoni Lane with hazard lights on, after a security guard from a nearby institution raised the alarm.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and the vehicle towed to Karen Police Station for forensic examination.

“Efforts to reach Hon. Tuju have so far been unsuccessful, as his mobile phone remains switched off. A specialised team has since been deployed to handle the case and is working in coordination with all other relevant government agencies to establish his whereabouts,” the NPS said.

However, police noted a setback after attempts to access Tuju’s residence on Mwitu Drive were declined by the family, urging full cooperation to support a swift resolution of the case.

Drug abuse: Pastor Dorcas visits those in rehabilitation centres
Counties overspent on wages and benefits during first half of the year, report
Kenya reiterates commitment to deliver on Peacebuilding Commission mandate
Ruto: Gen-Z did not torch Parliament, criminals infiltrated peaceful protests

Members of the public have been urged to volunteer any information that could aid the investigation, particularly any sightings of Tuju, his vehicle, or suspicious activity within Miotoni Lane and the wider Karen area before or after March 21.

“The investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided as significant developments arise.”

Tuju has been embroiled in a dispute with a bank and a businessman over his Karen property. Last Saturday, the former Rarieda MP and Jubilee Party Secretary General was evicted from Dari Business Park.

IEBC nominees: National Assembly to hold approval hearings on May 26
DP Gachagua urges politicians to focus on service delivery, stop propaganda
China’s Li Xi arrives in Kenya for high-level bilateral talks
CS Duale urges Kenyans to register for SHA
Western Kenya leaders urge Kenya Kwanza faction to be more flexible
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article BTS makes comeback with concert streamed globally
- Advertisement -
Latest News
BTS makes comeback with concert streamed globally
Entertainment Music
IMNHC 2026: Key global health conference opens in Kenya
Local News NEWS
China’s Vice President arrives in Kenya
County News NEWS
Kenya flood death toll rises to 81 as heavy rains continue
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Ruto leaves the country tonight for an official visit to Germany, France

FeaturedLocal News

NSDCC enhances HIV response during 2024 WRC Safari Rally

BusinessLocal News

Committee approves road levy increase; Kenyans assured of no hike in oil prices

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto to presides over Memorial Service of Gen Francis Ogolla

Show More