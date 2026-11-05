Build a video review copy that makes corrections easier

A video review copy should make it easy to find a disputed cut and explain a correction. Keep a versioned timeline, give the review file a clear name and ask for comments against that file’s running time. A message such as “the name is wrong at 00:42” is far easier to resolve than a screenshot from an unidentified export.

Start with the original recordings in a separate source folder. Keep meaningful filenames and note which interview or scene each file belongs to. For a new editor, this walkthrough of getting started with DaVinci Resolve covers the route from imported footage to a finished export. Learn that route on a short sequence before building a long programme.

Make a first cut around complete ideas. Retain enough of a question for the answer to make sense, and check the sentence on both sides of an edit. A cutaway can cover a visual jump, but it should not suggest that a reaction occurred during a statement if the shots came from different moments.

Give the reviewer a specific set of checks

Speech and meaning. Listen through each shortened answer. Check that a hesitation, qualification or negation has not disappeared in a way that changes the speaker’s meaning. Return to the source recording if the excerpt is unclear. Names and captions. Check the spelling of names against a reliable source, then read each caption with the picture paused. Review timing during playback too: a corrected word can still appear over the wrong speaker after a clip moves. Sound continuity. Listen across joins on headphones. Compare dialogue levels and check whether background sound changes abruptly. Processing should help intelligibility without making a voice sound unnatural or hiding a word that needs checking. The exported file. Open the actual review copy and watch it from start to finish. Confirm the beginning, ending and every title. Checking the timeline alone will not reveal a wrong export range or an accidentally muted track in the delivered file.

Use timeline markers to identify unresolved questions, then keep a short change log when the next version is made. The independent guides on DaVinciResolveClub separate editing, sound and delivery tasks, which helps when a correction belongs to one stage. Resolve the actual note before polishing a transition that may be removed.

Keep the reviewed file alongside the notes rather than overwriting it with the next export. If the picture changes, ask for a fresh check of affected captions and audio joins. Prepare the final delivery for its intended destination and inspect that export again. Approval of an earlier review copy does not establish that a later file contains the same cut.