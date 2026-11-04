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Murkomen: Kenya Kwanza Govt has done more to rein in abductions

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The Kenya Kwanza administration has done more to rein in kidnappings and abductions than any other government, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

The CS said cases of kidnappings and abductions had dropped sharply since 2022 and that any reported incidents were investigated with the seriousness they deserve, “even if some ended up being self-abductions.”

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“This Government’s policy was clear right from the campaign period. We said we will end cases of extrajudicial killings and you have not seen cases of bodies floating in rivers as it happened in the last Government,” the CS said.

He said while the Government acknowledged that security challenges persist, public discourse should be informed by facts and a balanced appreciation of the situation.

CS Murkomen was responding to questions before the National Assembly plenary.

“It is this Government that has established a dedicated Anti-Abduction Investigations Unit to handle cases of abductions and kidnappings,” he said.

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The CS said the Government was also creating an environment in which every Kenyan can participate in elections freely, safely and without intimidation by dismantling criminal gangs, among other measures.

“We have also intensified the fight against illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, which poses a grave threat to public health, the safety of our communities and the future of our young people,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen also said security had been beefed up on the Kenya-Ethiopia border to safeguard Kenya’s territorial integrity.

“We are approaching the situation in Moyale diplomatically with the Government of Ethiopia to prevent any spillover of the conflict,” he said.

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