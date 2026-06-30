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Cabinet approves Ksh4.5B plan to build 10 mother and child hospitals

The Mother and Child Lifeline Initiative, a partnership between the government and Amsons Group, will see 10 Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals built across 10 counties.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Cabinet has approved a Ksh4.5 billion initiative to construct 10 Mother and Child hospitals across the country to improve maternal and neonatal healthcare services.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The Mother and Child Lifeline Initiative, a partnership between the government and Amsons Group, will see the construction of Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals in Magadi Road (Nairobi), Galmagalla in Fafi (Garissa), Siakago (Embu), Kisumu County Referral Hospital, Kabichbich (West Pokot), Huruma (Uasin Gishu), Tudor (Mombasa), Bahati (Nakuru), Samburu (Kwale) and Chebunyo (Bomet).

The initiative will complement the Ksh7.8 billion second phase of the Kenya-Austria Mother and Child-Our Future Project to modernise maternal and neonatal care at Kenyatta National Hospital.

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The two programmes are expected to expand access to specialised healthcare, strengthen the country’s health workforce and improve health outcomes for mothers and newborns.

In the same meeting, Cabinet endorsed the Kenya-United States Health Cooperation Framework to sustain collaboration in the fight against HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and emerging infectious diseases while supporting Kenya’s transition to a more self-reliant healthcare system.

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The framework is set to strengthen disease surveillance, laboratory services, digital health systems and medical supply chains.

It will also provide for the gradual integration of more than 13,000 frontline health workers currently supported by the United States into Kenya’s public health workforce.

In addition, the Cabinet approved a series of policy and legislative measures aimed at strengthening protection for vulnerable families.

Among them are the Kenya Children Policy, 2025, the Protection Against Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the report of the Presidential Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

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